Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 1,326 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,429,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,093,142,000 after buying an additional 7,496,179 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 586.4% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,290,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,172,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,043,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $96,520,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 916.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 992,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,224,000 after purchasing an additional 895,228 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ES traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.67. 132,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $62.61 and a 52 week high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

