Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,732 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 231,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,704,000 after acquiring an additional 93,743 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,484.0% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of TLT traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909,254. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.30 and a one year high of $148.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.78.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

