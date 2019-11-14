Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 159.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,136,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 365.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after purchasing an additional 688,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,755,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 96.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 318,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,064,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $84.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.19.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $279,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,339.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.19% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.