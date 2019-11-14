Insights Network Market Cap Hits $2.03 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1,123.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Insights Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $645.54 or 0.07421558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000443 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001348 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00001004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00016536 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 229,374,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,103,887 tokens. Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network.

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

