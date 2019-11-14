Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) Trading Up 0.4%

Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.38 and last traded at $27.35, approximately 2,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.23.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF makes up 1.0% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned 2.15% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

