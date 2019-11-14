Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 12-Month High at $179.27

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $179.27 and last traded at $178.24, with a volume of 5634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.57. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,533.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.50 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total value of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 1,731.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 328,620 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 524,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,438,000 after purchasing an additional 258,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,188,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

