Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NTEC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 435,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,002. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.01. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.50.

Get Intec Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,310.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 145,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NTEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Intec Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Intec Pharma Company Profile

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Intec Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intec Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.