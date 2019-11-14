Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.82.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

IART traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.84. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $56.63. Integra Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.85 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $31,704,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,178,149.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Mooradian sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $429,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 870,385 shares of company stock valued at $53,044,035. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 239.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 5.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,581 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

