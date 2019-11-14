Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$19.00 target price on shares of Interfor in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Interfor from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP stock traded down C$0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,299. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$10.91 and a 12 month high of C$18.42.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.