International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

IGT traded up $3.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 13,612,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,705,832. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

