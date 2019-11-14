Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.20 ($2.55).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €1.70 ($1.98) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.65 ($3.08) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.78) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.76).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.