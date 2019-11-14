Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Shares Up 9% on Insider Buying Activity

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.48 and last traded at $2.41, 1,097,084 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 472,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

Specifically, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $151,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terry Considine purchased 19,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.43 per share, with a total value of $47,659.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,521 shares in the company, valued at $202,956.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 133,981 shares of company stock valued at $375,096 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Intrepid Potash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $307.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 49,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

