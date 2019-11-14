Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Hits New 52-Week High at $223.79

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $223.79 and last traded at $223.73, with a volume of 23 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLG. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 209,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,928,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,864,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 108,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 25,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

