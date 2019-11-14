Investors Buy High Volume of American Outdoor Brands Put Options (NASDAQ:AOBC)

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,565 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,083% compared to the typical volume of 112 put options.
In related news, Director John B. Furman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:AOBC opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.26. American Outdoor Brands has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.58 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Craig Hallum raised shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.
American Outdoor Brands Company Profile
American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.
