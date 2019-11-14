Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 1,999 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 866% compared to the average volume of 207 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,069. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $930.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.73.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $513,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $53,440.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,032,090. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

