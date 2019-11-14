Investors Buy Large Volume of Intelsat Put Options (NYSE:I)

Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 60,534 put options on the company. This is an increase of 874% compared to the typical volume of 6,218 put options.

I has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $20.00 price target on Intelsat and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intelsat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intelsat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intelsat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Intelsat alerts:

Shares of NYSE:I traded down $2.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. 20,547,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,035. Intelsat has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intelsat will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in I. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,112,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,436,000 after acquiring an additional 77,535 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 3.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,056,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,897,000 after acquiring an additional 133,960 shares during the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 108.3% in the second quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,861,000 after acquiring an additional 718,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Intelsat by 20.0% in the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 99,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Intelsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.