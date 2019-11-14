ISA Internationale (OTCMKTS:ISAT) Trading Down 50%

Shares of ISA Internationale Inc (OTCMKTS:ISAT) dropped 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.09.

About ISA Internationale (OTCMKTS:ISAT)

ISA Internationale, Inc, a business development company, provides management consulting services to assist American client companies in complying with the reporting requirements to the government and in communicating with shareholders, customers, and the public, as well as the accessing of needed growth capital.

