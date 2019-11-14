iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 157.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 132,191 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 89,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 131.2% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 78,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after purchasing an additional 44,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGZ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.90. 33,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,785. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $117.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average of $115.42.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.