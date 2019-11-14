iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Cut by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,719,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,576 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.4% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $332,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IJH traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $199.07. 881,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.05. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $200.87.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

