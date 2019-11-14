iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.54

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 361935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWC. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,285,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,605,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 836.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,995,000 after acquiring an additional 998,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,509,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,929,000 after acquiring an additional 449,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,218,000 after acquiring an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.