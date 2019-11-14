iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,005,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 620,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,992,000 after buying an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 35,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $167.68. 1,185,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

