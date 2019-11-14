iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $167.02. The stock had a trading volume of 32,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $167.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

