iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,819,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,080,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,575,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,057,000 after acquiring an additional 199,964 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,548,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,916,000 after buying an additional 42,812 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,339,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,360,000 after buying an additional 48,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,159,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,484,000 after buying an additional 28,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,400. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.67.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

