iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,766,000 after purchasing an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,974,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,630,000 after purchasing an additional 506,886 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $7,850,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 616.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 563,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,968,000 after buying an additional 484,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,572,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $15.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

