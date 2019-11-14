ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley set a $11.00 price target on shares of ITUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of ANIX stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. ITUS has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Also, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.12 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00.

ITUS Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc engages in the development, acquisition and licensing emerging technology in the field of biotechnology. It focuses on platform called Cchek, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body’s immunological response to the presence of a malignancy.

