J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.03 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $2.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $107.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their target price on J M Smucker from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Geoff E. Tanner purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,395.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $85,162.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $28,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in J M Smucker by 52.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J M Smucker by 52.4% in the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. J M Smucker has a twelve month low of $91.32 and a twelve month high of $128.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.32 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

