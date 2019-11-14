J. Michael Sanner Purchases 1,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) Director J. Michael Sanner bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $18,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,737. Bank7 Corp has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $11.11 million for the quarter. Bank7 had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Bank7 Corp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is 16.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bank7 by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank7 by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 527,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank7 by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

