Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor Sells 18,486 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 18,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $728,902.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,071,399.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jabil alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, Michael Dastoor sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $663,800.00.

Jabil stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. Jabil Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 1.14%. Jabil’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 86,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 78.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 75.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,274,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after purchasing an additional 549,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 32.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 669,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.