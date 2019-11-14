Jack in the Box’s (JACK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.25. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $70.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,667.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,610,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $730,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 89.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

