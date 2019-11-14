Jacobs Engineering Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEC)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,059 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,228% compared to the average volume of 140 put options.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $112,951,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 178.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,914,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,046 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 17,355.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 501,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498,449 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 625,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,757,000 after purchasing an additional 407,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,276,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,258,000 after purchasing an additional 277,316 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.50. The stock had a trading volume of 876,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,968. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

