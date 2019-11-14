Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.08

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.02, with a volume of 10110 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $419.55 million and a PE ratio of 21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.91.

Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.29 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Jadestone Energy Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Jadestone Energy news, Director Iain Mclaren sold 112,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.20, for a total transaction of C$5,440,334.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,410,000.

About Jadestone Energy (CVE:JSE)

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

