Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,090,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the September 30th total of 20,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 46.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Jagged Peak Energy news, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 442,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,258.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Jagged Peak Energy by 1,314.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 5,513.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,183.6% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAG. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price target on Jagged Peak Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded Jagged Peak Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jagged Peak Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Shares of NYSE:JAG opened at $7.29 on Thursday. Jagged Peak Energy has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Jagged Peak Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $150.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

