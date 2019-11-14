Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Jaguar Health stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $36.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($9.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.61) by ($3.48). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 million. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 727.27% and a negative return on equity of 698.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -5.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.05% of Jaguar Health at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

