James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) declared a interim dividend on Sunday, November 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.116 per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.11.

JHX stock opened at A$28.75 ($20.39) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of A$14.38 ($10.20) and a 12-month high of A$28.94 ($20.52). The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$25.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$21.01.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

