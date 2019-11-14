James Mathers Sells 2,500 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $41,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,863.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 31st, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $42,225.00.

On Tuesday, October 29th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $43,275.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $40,150.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $44,219.06.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $39,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $52,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $50,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $153,375.00.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,713. BioLife Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $340.37 million, a P/E ratio of 105.36 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

