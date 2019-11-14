Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 98,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,768,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

QSR stock opened at $67.78 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $86.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 122,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $9,537,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 647,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,303,066.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,007,128 shares of company stock valued at $75,592,467 over the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.