Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Shares of CQP opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.38. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $49.30.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

