Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 66,250 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 34,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.55%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

