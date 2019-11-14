Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Position in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,449,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 2,102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 716,605 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 153.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 647,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,493,000 after acquiring an additional 392,137 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,696,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,583,000.

NYSE:TPX opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average is $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $92.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 70.52%. The company had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer sold 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $188,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $197,777,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,701,086 shares of company stock worth $403,241,698. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $105.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.17.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

