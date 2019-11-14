Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,072 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,655,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,322,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 818,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,423,000 after purchasing an additional 131,174 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,119,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in California Water Service Group by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,536,000 after buying an additional 215,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Magnuson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,399.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $50.46 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.22.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.09%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

