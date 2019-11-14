Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 5,128 Shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,128 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 325.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Evergy news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $260,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $63.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.00. Evergy has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $67.81.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Evergy had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $69.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

