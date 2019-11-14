JD Sports Fashion’s (JD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 680 ($8.89) to GBX 786 ($10.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 890.75 ($11.64).

LON:JD traded down GBX 8.60 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 746.80 ($9.76). 1,380,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 753.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 653.75. JD Sports Fashion has a twelve month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 795.40 ($10.39). The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a GBX 0.28 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

About JD Sports Fashion

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

