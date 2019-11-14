Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €86.50 Price Target

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €86.50 ($100.58) price objective from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.85 ($107.96).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €92.90 ($108.02) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($150.76). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €93.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €89.32.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

