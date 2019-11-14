Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Ferguson (LON:FERG) Price Target to GBX 7,532

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 7,281 ($95.14) to GBX 7,532 ($98.42) in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America cut shares of Ferguson to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 5,000 ($65.33) to GBX 5,500 ($71.87) in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,125 ($80.03) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,950 ($77.75) to GBX 6,480 ($84.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.16) target price on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,085.80 ($79.52).

Shares of LON FERG traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 6,804 ($88.91). 387,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,008. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,430.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,897.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.24. Ferguson has a 1 year low of GBX 4,594 ($60.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,648 ($86.87).

In other Ferguson news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,583 ($86.02), for a total value of £166,089.09 ($217,024.81).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

