Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Manitowoc Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MTW)

Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manitowoc in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Manitowoc’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 10.22% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Manitowoc’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

MTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird cut Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

Manitowoc stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $561.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Firefly Value Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 4.4% during the second quarter. Firefly Value Partners LP now owns 3,521,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,685,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,342,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after buying an additional 65,053 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,131,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $30,401,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 62.9% during the second quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,967,000 after buying an additional 411,197 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

