Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSA. Zacks Investment Research cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

NSA stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $101.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.49 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 88,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.