Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.63) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.77). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $43.94.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $47,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,552.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 174.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 92,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 58,530 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 63.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

