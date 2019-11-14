Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Medifast Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MED)

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Medifast in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get Medifast alerts:

MED has been the topic of several other reports. Dougherty & Co downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Shares of MED traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,593. The company has a market capitalization of $953.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.71. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.46.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medifast by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 58,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Medifast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.