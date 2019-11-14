JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,014,598.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $253,362. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 96,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,040 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 157,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.62. The company had a trading volume of 55,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,603,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.85.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

