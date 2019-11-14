Jewel (JWL) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,703.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Jewel token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00007516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Jewel has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $35.48 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00242479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.41 or 0.01452616 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000853 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00043443 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00145200 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003038 BTC.

About Jewel

Jewel is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

